Glaze and Boden set the pace in Bridgnorth 2-Up while Roberts noses in front

Cycling

The event saw pairs of riders take the line in round three of the Mower Mec 2-Up Series for a 10-mile race on the Bonningale-Shifnal course.

Glaze and Boden took the honours in a creditable time of 22 minutes 49 seconds.

“Me and Mike had to ride aggressively on the way out to Shifnal due to the headwind, but made it to the turning point and put the hammer down once again on the way back,” said Glaze.

“It was our first time partnering up for a 2-Up which has been on our radar since it is was announced.”

One of 2022’s most competitive riders has been Paramount CRT’s Chris Riley, who with partner Rob McGregor has so far taken maximum county points from all three rounds, increasing their tally to 60 with a fine effort of 23:40.

The pair now hold a huge 42-point lead in the Series.

Taking the honours for the promoting Bridgnorth club were Nathan Fullwood and Rob Childs, who came home third in 24:03.

There was sadly only one mixed team trying their luck with Nova Raiders’ Steve Chapman and Jenny Newton stopping the watch on 27:44.

n Phil Roberts headed to the top of the standings following round 11 of the Decathlon Evening 10 Series by Wrekinsport.

On a tricky evening marred by a block headwind on the trickiest part of the course – the climb of Cotwall Bank – Roberts overtook long-time series leader Tomos Hales thanks to his effort of 23 minutes 15 seconds, helped by having Ben Southgate as a carrot on the long finishing straight.

Southgate, who had started a minute earlier, just stayed away as he crossed the line to take the runner-up spot in 24:13.

In only his third time trial, Jon Evans appears to be taking to the sport like a duck to water and his fine 24:53 saw him beat a number of more experienced riders.

If the event was about anything it was new riders both racing and checking out the event and enjoying the simplicity of the format, with first-timer Billy France setting himself a benchmark to beat with 36:32.

Roberts wasn’t the only rider taking over at the top of the standings with Ben Wood climbing above club chairman Dave Moore in the Road Bike Series with his 25:46 effort.