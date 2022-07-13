Revolution Racing's Dean Callister gets the win in the rain to close gap at top

Cycling

Victory in the Wrekinsport Cycling Club 25-mile race allowed Callister to maintain third in the overall standings – but championship leader Tomos Hales also brought home a good haul of points in second.

Fifteen-year-old Ben Southgate finished third on the road to climb to fourth place in the series.

“I enjoyed the race in the end and was pleased with the result," said Callister. "Thanks to Wrekinsport for standing in the rain and putting the race on.”

Using the dryness of Tern Hill to his advantage, Callister managed to take victory in 53 minutes 49 seconds, followed by Hales’ 53.31 and Southgate’s 1.00.08.

Southgate’s time of just over an hour meant he came agonisingly close to what would have been a pace of 25mph.

He was, however, happy with his time – a new personal best furthering his lead in the junior standings to 90 points.

“That was a PB, it was good, but it was harder on the way back," he said.

Jon Evans, in just his second time trial, finished first in the veterans' category and fifth overall.

He said: “I'm very happy with the first two time trials I’ve ever entered.”

Jenny Newton managed podium finishes in two classes – a second place in the veterans' class, coupled with a victory in the women’s race.

She had planned not to race in trying conditions in 2022, but relented on this occasion.