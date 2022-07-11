Tim Beardmore blows away his rivals

Tim Beardmore

The Bridgnorth CC rider came home over two minutes clear of his nearest rival in Birkenhead North End CC 25, which was held on Tern Hill-Shawbirch course, after clocking a fabulous time of 53 minutes 55 seconds – a course personal best.

The victory saw Beardmore stretch his lead at the top of the Series standings to 90 points.

“It can be a difficult course to judge pace on with changes in direction,” said Beardmore. “I went out very hard, hoping for a push from the wind on the majority of the way home. It must have paid off as I ended with a course PB.”

Tomas Hales finished second after edging a close battle with the rider lying one place above him in the overall standings, Jonathan Mills-Keeling, with the pair split by just two seconds.

Hales finished in 56 minutes exactly, clawing himself five points closer to the runner-up spot in the Championship.

Hales also had words about the character-building conditions. He said: “Tough windy conditions made it hard out but very fast back. A great ride by Tim Beardmore for the win and I was happy to be runner-up to him.”

Thanks for Birkenhead North End for organising, and all the marshals that helped out”. Mills-Keeling added: “I went out hard hoping for a tail wind back didn’t seem to help much but happy with third, thanks to all involved”.

Mills-Keeling also finished third in the Veterans’ standings, with his +11:41 seeing off Paramount’s Chris Riley for the final podium spot by 1:03, with Beardmore adding an additional five points advantage to his tally after taking Veteran’s runner-up in +14:01.

But there was no answer to the double Veterans’ and Women’s winner Deb Hutson-Lumb’s +14:52 in the former on Veterans’ standard, and 1:01:26 in the latter on actual beating Wrekinsport team-mate Victoria Doran.