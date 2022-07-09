Notification Settings

Hales closing gap on series leader

Published:

Riders had three interesting challenges to cope with in round nine of The SB Sports Injuries Series as Oswestry Paragon promoted their Hilly 19.

Tomos Hales

Initially based on their Queens Head to Gobowen course, riders take a left turn towards Ellesmere for the tough climb both sides of Welshampton – made all the more difficult by howling gusty winds catching the bike on the fastest sections, meaning that competitors had to remain alert.

Wrekinsport CC’s Tomos Hales took a fine win by 45 seconds to narrow the gap to series leader Jonathan Mills-Keeling to 22 points and crossed the line in 42 minutes 43 seconds, clearly relishing the challenge of a course that has a lot of variety: “The Oswestry hilly 19 is one of my favourite courses: a long drag over to Ellesmere, then a short sharp one back over which pushes you into the red. I’m happy with the win for such a great event! Thanks for Oswestry Paragon for organising; and all their marshals.”

Mills-Keeling was getting his first sight of the course, stopping the watch on 43:28 and added another useful 18 points to his tally, also extending his lead at the top of the SB Veterans Series with a dominant +7:45 veterans standard ahead of Oswestry Paragon’s Mark Devaney on +3:36.

His comments show how coping with a mix of speed, gained by pushing hard down from Welshampton and a gusting wind takes concentration to cope with any twitchiness: “The first time I’ve rode the course, it was more hilly then I expected. Gusty winds made it ‘interesting’ on the 47mph descent”.

Third overall and enjoying his first season as a senior was 18 year-old Jack Young, who put his light weight to advantage to get up the tough climbs. Young finished in 44:47, a personal best after pushing Devaney out by 42 seconds for the final podium spot.

He stated: “Great, I enjoyed it, a bit of a headwind but I still managed a PB.”

Best placed among the women was Oswestry Paragon’s Vikki Jones, who ended the evening on 54:57.

