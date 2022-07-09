Hales closing gap on series leader

Tomos Hales

Initially based on their Queens Head to Gobowen course, riders take a left turn towards Ellesmere for the tough climb both sides of Welshampton – made all the more difficult by howling gusty winds catching the bike on the fastest sections, meaning that competitors had to remain alert.

Wrekinsport CC’s Tomos Hales took a fine win by 45 seconds to narrow the gap to series leader Jonathan Mills-Keeling to 22 points and crossed the line in 42 minutes 43 seconds, clearly relishing the challenge of a course that has a lot of variety: “The Oswestry hilly 19 is one of my favourite courses: a long drag over to Ellesmere, then a short sharp one back over which pushes you into the red. I’m happy with the win for such a great event! Thanks for Oswestry Paragon for organising; and all their marshals.”

Mills-Keeling was getting his first sight of the course, stopping the watch on 43:28 and added another useful 18 points to his tally, also extending his lead at the top of the SB Veterans Series with a dominant +7:45 veterans standard ahead of Oswestry Paragon’s Mark Devaney on +3:36.

His comments show how coping with a mix of speed, gained by pushing hard down from Welshampton and a gusting wind takes concentration to cope with any twitchiness: “The first time I’ve rode the course, it was more hilly then I expected. Gusty winds made it ‘interesting’ on the 47mph descent”.

Third overall and enjoying his first season as a senior was 18 year-old Jack Young, who put his light weight to advantage to get up the tough climbs. Young finished in 44:47, a personal best after pushing Devaney out by 42 seconds for the final podium spot.

He stated: “Great, I enjoyed it, a bit of a headwind but I still managed a PB.”