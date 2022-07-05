Bridgnorth bag a one-two over 50 miles in series

Big win

And, with bonus points on offer, that allowed them to regain the lead in the top club award from Wrekinsport by the narrowest margin possible, just five points.

Tim Beardmore posted a strong personal best at the distance to take the win in one hour 52 minutes and 15 seconds from team-mate Jonathan Mills-Keeling, also beating the 25mph benchmark in 1:54:03 on the Prees-Market Drayton-Shawbirch course.

Beardmore stretched his lead at the head of the Friction Series standing, while one other rider broke the magic two-hour-mark, with Hafren CC’s Bryn Davies taking the final podium spot in 1:58:53.

Beardmore and Mills-Keeling also made a big impression in the Friction Veterans race, and stretched their one-two.

However, they could not see off Wrekinsport’s Deb Hutson-Lumb – who not only took victory in the veterans but was also the only woman to attempt this distance, finishing fifth overall in 2:08:37.

n Tomos Hales narrowed the gap at the top of the SB Sports Injuries Series after a solid win in round eight, North Shropshire Wheelers' Battlefield 25.

Hales pushed out series leader Jonathan Mills-Keeling by 58 seconds to move within 24 points of the summit. Taking third spot was the promoting club’s James Neale.