Ollie Morgan is returning to help Ludlow Swimming Club

Ludlow Swimming Club

The talented teenager will be back in the pool at Teme Leisure Centre for the club’s open day on Saturday.

Morgan has been a club member for over a decade, breaking records and winning national accolades en route to winning a place in the prestigious swim team at Birmingham University.

This year he has broken over 30 records in action for the university, and bagged a gold and a bronze medal at the British University and Colleges Sports Gala.

He has also broken county and regional records and beaten Olympic swimmer Adam Ruckwood this season.

Nathan Bradford, Ludlow’s head coach said: “It is always a pleasure to welcome Ollie back into the pool when he is home from university,.

“The club are immensely proud of him and he inspires the younger members.

“We hope to welcome some new swimmers at our open day who will have the chance to swim alongside Ollie and some of our other senior swimmers who are all working hard and producing outstanding performances.

“Ollie is currently the fastest 19-year-old backstroker that the UK has ever produced, as an under-18 athlete he was ranked third in Europe. One of our junior members, Henry Lewis, has just beaten one of Ollie’s records in the under-11 age group, so the future of Ludlow Swimming Club is strong.

“We hope to attract some new interest to help the next generation of South Shropshire Swimmers to improve their skills.”

The club lost members through the lockdown and are hoping the open day, which takes place between 9am and 10am, will help boost their numbers.

The open day trial is free to swimmers aged eight or above, or confident to swim independently.