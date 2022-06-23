Roberts closes the gap at the top Wrekinsport Decathlon Evening 10 Series

Tomos Hales was absent from the latest race Picture: Rob Jones

With other events on, it was a modest entry of 11 solo riders and a tandem for the best conditions in several weeks.

Stourbridge Velo's Darren Shaw took the overall win in a solid 23 minutes 13 seconds, pushing Phil Roberts into runner-up spot by 18 seconds.

Roberts was happy to take the maximum six points on offer to make up some ground on Hales, slicing his lead to five points in a fine 23.31 to see off Adam Mumford, who took third place in 24.02, 14 seconds ahead of Rich Smith.

Attention was on the head-to-head battle in the Road Bike Series between Dave Moore and Ben Wood, with Moore stretching his series lead thanks to a six-second difference after posting a fine 26:10.

n Hales had continued his relentless charge in defence of the series with another maximum six points in round seven.

Two visiting riders took the remaining podium spots – Chris Riley of Paramount CRT and Stourbridge Velo’s Shaw.

In the women's series, Deb Hutson-Lumb won with an impressive 24.26, while Moore took over the lead of the Road Bike Series thanks to an event-winning 26.12.