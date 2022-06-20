Notification Settings

Wrekin judokas Star at a memorial event

By Nick Elwell

Wrekin Star Judo Club sent several competitors to the Jamie MacDonald Memorial Championships, in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Charlotte Vince, Timothy Westlake and Daniel Mulvey

Held at the University of Wolverhampton campus in Walsall, there was a superb effort shown by all at an event which had a very high standard of players entered.

Octavian Butucea brought home gold in the under-18s' under-55kg category, while there were silver medals for Lily Gill (under-14s' under-44kg) and Charlotte Vince (seniors' under-70kg).

Taking home bronze medals were Alexander Lorincz (under-18s' under-50kg), Jack Mulvey (under-14s' open), Timothy Westlake (masters' under-81kg) and Daniel Mulvey (masters and seniors open).

Also competing were Steven Gill, Thomas Dale and William Gill.

Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

