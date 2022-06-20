Wrekin judokas Star at a memorial event

Held at the University of Wolverhampton campus in Walsall, there was a superb effort shown by all at an event which had a very high standard of players entered.
Octavian Butucea brought home gold in the under-18s' under-55kg category, while there were silver medals for Lily Gill (under-14s' under-44kg) and Charlotte Vince (seniors' under-70kg).
Taking home bronze medals were Alexander Lorincz (under-18s' under-50kg), Jack Mulvey (under-14s' open), Timothy Westlake (masters' under-81kg) and Daniel Mulvey (masters and seniors open).
Also competing were Steven Gill, Thomas Dale and William Gill.