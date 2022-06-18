Wrekin's Tomos Hales SB Sports Injuries Series event

Tomos Hales

The curse of roadworks struck again, leading to some frantic last-minute rearrangements for organiser Fliss Connor as the Nova Raiders 10 event migrated from the Cherrington-Newport 10 course to the Waters Upton to Hodnet 10 for the second year running.

Hales made light work of the disruption to record his third victory of the series – and narrow the gap to leader Jonathan Mills-Keeling – with a great effort of 21 minutes 30 seconds.

The victory saw Hales reduce Mills-Keeling’s lead to eight points as the Bridgnorth CC rider finished second in 22.13.

Mills-Keeling also had work to do to defend his lead of the SB Veterans’ Series, limiting the damage done by winner Deb Hutson-Lumb to a two-point loss after he took another runners-up spot with +4:33.

Mills-Keeling’s nearest challenge on actual came from clubmate and triathlete Christopher Wood, making a return to time trialling after a long absence and posting a time of 23.19, 21 seconds ahead of Hutson-Lumb.

Hutson-Lumb took her customary double win as she stretched her lead of the SB Women’s Series to 44 points, with a fantastic effort of 23.40. Nova Raiders’ Jenny Newton was second in 26.38.