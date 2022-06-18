Wrekin's Tomos Hales SB Sports Injuries Series event

The curse of roadworks struck again, leading to some frantic last-minute rearrangements for organiser Fliss Connor as the Nova Raiders 10 event migrated from the Cherrington-Newport 10 course to the Waters Upton to Hodnet 10 for the second year running.
Hales made light work of the disruption to record his third victory of the series – and narrow the gap to leader Jonathan Mills-Keeling – with a great effort of 21 minutes 30 seconds.
The victory saw Hales reduce Mills-Keeling’s lead to eight points as the Bridgnorth CC rider finished second in 22.13.
Mills-Keeling also had work to do to defend his lead of the SB Veterans’ Series, limiting the damage done by winner Deb Hutson-Lumb to a two-point loss after he took another runners-up spot with +4:33.
Mills-Keeling’s nearest challenge on actual came from clubmate and triathlete Christopher Wood, making a return to time trialling after a long absence and posting a time of 23.19, 21 seconds ahead of Hutson-Lumb.
Hutson-Lumb took her customary double win as she stretched her lead of the SB Women’s Series to 44 points, with a fantastic effort of 23.40. Nova Raiders’ Jenny Newton was second in 26.38.
Another Wrekinsport rider took the maximum 20 points on offer in the SB Junior Series as Ben Southgate opened up his series lead to 38 points with a fine effort of 23.42.