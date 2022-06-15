Prince William joins England women's team ahead of Molineux clash

The president of the Football Association and Duke of Cambridge Prince William joined the England women’s team at a training session at St George’s Park in Burton-upon-Trent to wish the team well before their game against Belgium tomorrow night at Molineux.
He was also presented with shirts for each of his children with their ages on the back and said that Princess Charlotte had asked him to tell the squad that she was a really good goalkeeper and a future star.
The Duke, as well as being president of the FA, has been an avid fan of the sport, supporting Aston Villa, a team his son George have watched with him, while Charlotte has been seen at Norwich City games.
The game at Molineux is the last of three internationals played at Molineux this week and the Lionesses will hope to do better than their male counterparts, who lost 4-0 to Hungary on Tuesday night, as they prepare to host the 2022 European Championships.