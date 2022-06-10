Loton Park is revved up for hill climb action

Steve Whitefoot

Current championship leader Paul Howells, of Coleford, Hereford, will be entertaining the crowds in his magnificent Porsche 911 RSR.

Hot on his heels – and only two points behind – is Jon Maycock in his Mazda MX5 sports car, with Worcester driver Clive Austin climbing the rankings in his Empire Wraith single-seater.

Husband and wife Richard and Lindsay Summers, of Tenbury Wells, are entered in the awesome DJ Firestorm racing car being campaigned by their son Alex, who is currently leading the British Championship and who set a new outright hill record at Gurston Down Hill Climb, near Salisbury last month.

The weekend will see a wide variety of cars competing in several different classes, including sports, saloons and classics with a particularly good showing of Westfield and Caterham cars, together with single-seater racing cars of differing engine sizes.

Guests for the event are 20 competitors in the Porsche Club GB Speed Championship and entries include Cayman, 944, Boxster and 911 examples, with close competition expected in the class-based Allswage Championship for members of Loton Park organisers Hagley Car Club.