Shropshire aces join motocross event in Wales

Motocross

After a two-year absence, the 2022 event will feature a course upgrade and an impressive entry list including some of Britain’s top riders.

Favourite to win is reigning British Champion, and former world number two, Tommy Searle.

Aboard his Crendon FastTrack Honda, Searle arrives following a double race win at the British Championships in Kent.

He will face competition from Scotland’s Shaun Simpson who won the last Welsh Open in 2019.

Estonia’s Harri Kullas is also tipped to do well with Sheffield’s Jake Millward is a dark horse for victory.

Two of Shropshire’s top riders will also be lining up amongst the professionals.

Established British Championship regular Zac Stealey, from Shrewsbury, will be joined by newcomer Rory Jones from Telford.

Admission for the event is £10 for adults with under 14s free.