Tributes paid to 'consummate professional' veteran sports reporter Bob Hall

Over a career spanning four decades, Mr Hall became a well-known and respected sports journalist in the Midlands and covered all the region's clubs on television through Central Sport or latterly Sky Sports News where he was a reporter on the popular Soccer Saturday programme.
He also briefly worked for the Express & Star on the features desk.
Sky Sports director of football Gary Hughes said: "I grew up watching Bob on Central Television - he was a hugely respected broadcaster with one of the great voices in the industry.
"A consummate professional, Bob was a highly valued member of the Sky Sports family and he will be sorely missed by all."
Former Central Television colleagues also paid tribute including Bob Warman, who is due to retire from presenting the evening news in July.
He said: "I remember Bob with great fondness. He was truly a very, very fine broadcaster. He was a tremendous ad-libber. He could fill space and time and get you out of any tricky situation. His memory was fantastic.
"He was terrific. His detail, memory and recall used to astonish me. He was a wonderful man to have on your side. You could always rely on Bob."
And former head of sport at Central Gary Newbon, who brought Mr Hall to the West Midlands, said: "It’s a huge shock, we’re all stunned. As a presenter, Bob was a really solid, safe pair of hands, very professional, a good presenter. He never let you down. He was a good operator and a good professional."