Dan Watts puts the power down

Dan Watts

An enforced course change saw Wrekinsport's Hanna Phipps-Jones Handicap move from the traditional two laps of the Cotwall Bank - Shawbirch circuit to an 'out and back’ trip between Shawbirch and Hodnet due to road works.

But that didn't upset Watts who, pressed into service for the first time since 2020, stormed around the 18 mile course in 38 minutes 30 seconds, averaging just over 28mph.

After health issues in 2021 and a slow start to this year, Watts was back with a bang, beating Tim Beardmore by 49 seconds in what proved to be a tight contest for the runner-up spot.

“Im' really pleased to take the win, it was a brutal ‘out’ leg into wind for a solid nine miles, but I savoured the sensation of a return tailwind," said Watts.

"One second between my 2020 ride and this year’s, can’t complain at consistency."

Beardmore was one of four riders recording a 39-minute effort, beating Revolutions Racing's Dean Callister by 15 seconds in 39:19 with a strong performance, powering through the wind.

That saw him take victory in the Veterans' competition with a fabulous +9:19 to beat Bridgnorth CC team-mate Jonathan Mills-Keeling, who just scraped inside the 40-minute mark by two seconds and posted a fine effort of +8:31 in the Veterans'.

Beardmore's comments show how hard things were: “A strong cross/head wind made for a tough outward leg. I found it tough going for the whole race, but managed to maintain my power to the finish.”

Mills-Keeling extended his SB Veterans' Series lead to a huge 30 points on the strength of this ride, but saw his Overall Series lead cut by two points in a straight head-to-head with Wrekinsport's Tomos Hales, with Hales finishing fourth in 39:46 – 12 seconds ahead of Mills-Keeling.

Despite that the Bridgnorth CC rider was well pleased to be returning to form: “A much better ride after a disappointing weekend of racing, it was nice to back on local roads. A tough headwind out but a nice tailwind home, thanks to all involved”.

In the Women's competition, a first-timer surprised herself despite being under-geared with just a 46 tooth chain ring, as Laura Sheppard took the overall win in 50:27 – 1:04 ahead of Wrekinsport's Clare Cotterill.

“Going into the race with no expectation having never ridden a time trial before, I wanted to gain some experience," said Sheppard. "I was surprised and happy to take the win."

Ben Southgate headed to the top of the SB Junior Series with a great effort of 43:06.

The 15-year-old is getting faster and faster and is clearly showing that upping his training load is beginning to pay dividends.