Wolves chasing a place in final of League Cup

Ryan Douglas

The Parrys International Wolves currently sit second in the Northern Group with their opponents leading the way after winning all three of their meetings in the competition so far.

But the Monmore men know a win in the Steel City by four points or more would be enough to see them snatch top spot and set up a final date with King’s Lynn.

And while the Wolves may have lost their last outing against Ipswich, skipper Sam Masters says there would be no better way to get things back on track than ending Sheffield’s impressive, unbeaten run.

“That Ipswich meeting was just one of those days,” Masters said.

“Of course we were disappointed to lose at home but we had a couple of guys struggling a little bit, including myself to be honest.

“We need to get back to winning ways and I think we’ve got a team which is good enough to win some trophies this year.

“We’ve still got a chance of making the final going into Thursday so it’s not all that bad.

“We all like going to Sheffield as well so I think we definitely could do it.

“We know it will be a tough task because Sheffield are a good team but as I said, I think we can do it.”

The Parrys International Wolves will be boosted by the return of flying Ryan Douglas, who was a big miss in that league defeat against Ipswich last time out.

Teenager Joe Thompson again lines-up at reserve with Rising Star Leon Flint currently awaiting the results of an MRI scan on the severity of a complicated shoulder dislocation.

Sheffield No.1 Jack Holder is back for the Tigers after crashing in last Saturday’s Grand Prix and the hosts also include former Wolves riders Tobiasz Musielak and Kyle Howarth as well as the current British Champion Adam Ellis.

Sheffield: Jack Holder, Craig Cook, Tobiasz Musielak, Kyle Howarth, Adam Ellis, Stefan Nielsen, Connor Mountain.