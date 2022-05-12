Notification Settings

St Winefride’s stars are rewarded

Sport

St Winefride’s School football teams have received their medals after enjoying some success.

Their under-11 boys were crowned county winners in the English Schools Football Association tournament, winning through to represent Shropshire in the Midlands regional final in Birmingham.

Meanwhile, their under-9 girls just missed out on their Shropshire final, but the under-11 girls advanced to their showpiece at AFC Telford United’s New Bucks Head ground, where they finished runners-up. A spokesman for the school said: “What a fantastic effort from all three teams.

“To have the three teams all qualify for county finals demonstrates what talented children we have here at St Winefride’s! Well done!”

