Badminton podium for Shropshire's Oliver Townend

Oliver Townend and Swallow Springs

The Ellesmere-based world No.1 was third aboard Swallow Springs – behind Collett and reigning world champion Ros Canter to complete a first all-British podium at Badminton since 2002.

He took his total prize money to £63,000 after also scoring fifth aboard Ballaghmor Class.

But it was Collett who landed the £100,000 top prize aboard her Tokyo Games ride London 52, with her final score of 21.4 penalties the lowest in Badminton’s 73-year history.