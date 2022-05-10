Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Badminton podium for Shropshire's Oliver Townend

SportPublished: Comments

Shropshire’s Oliver Townend had to settle for third and fifth as fellow Olympic gold medallist Laura Collett won her first Badminton Horse Trials title in record-breaking fashion.

Oliver Townend and Swallow Springs
Oliver Townend and Swallow Springs

The Ellesmere-based world No.1 was third aboard Swallow Springs – behind Collett and reigning world champion Ros Canter to complete a first all-British podium at Badminton since 2002.

He took his total prize money to £63,000 after also scoring fifth aboard Ballaghmor Class.

But it was Collett who landed the £100,000 top prize aboard her Tokyo Games ride London 52, with her final score of 21.4 penalties the lowest in Badminton’s 73-year history.

“I am in a dreamworld,” said Collett. “My goodness, that horse. He just jumped higher and higher out there.”

Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News