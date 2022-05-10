Badminton podium for Shropshire's Oliver Townend

The Ellesmere-based world No.1 was third aboard Swallow Springs – behind Collett and reigning world champion Ros Canter to complete a first all-British podium at Badminton since 2002.
He took his total prize money to £63,000 after also scoring fifth aboard Ballaghmor Class.
But it was Collett who landed the £100,000 top prize aboard her Tokyo Games ride London 52, with her final score of 21.4 penalties the lowest in Badminton’s 73-year history.
“I am in a dreamworld,” said Collett. “My goodness, that horse. He just jumped higher and higher out there.”