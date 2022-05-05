Brezwyn adds to his collection of Bridgnorth Snooker League silverware

Bridgnorth Snooker

The Broseley cueman added to his silverware haul by beating Rob Powell (St John’s) in the final of the None-Handicap Individual’s competition.

It's the 10th time Brezwyn has won the league's main Individual’s event and having collected the Handicap Cup on five previous occasions – the first being in 1984 prior to the existence of the None-Handicap competition – he can boast of being individual champion in each of the past five decades.

He is also the first player to become the Individuals champion and collect the Over-60’s Ted Heath Cup in the same season.

The showdown with Powell, who was appearing in his first final, was hosted by Alveley Sports Club and proved to be a one-side affair.

There was plenty of safety play throughout the match and it was Brezwyn who ruthlessly cashed in on his opponent's mistakes.

He took the first frame 74-8, the second 54-22 before wrapping up a 3-0 win with a 75-15 triumph.

The final league action of the season saw St John’s B bag second place in the First Division after beating a short-handed Alveley B.

With Alveley fielding just three players, St John’s were handed two of the four frames they needed to displace Shifnal B.

When Alveley’s Martin Coffey Jnr brushed aside Martin Lippitt, St. John’s' hopes looked in jeopardy.

But a convincing win from Rob Powell over John Wright put them back on track with Josh Summers then defeating Martin Coffey Snr in the final frame to secure the 4-1 win St John's needed to claim the runners-up spot.

Match Result: Alveley B 1, St. John’s A 4: M. Coffey Jnr 54, M. Lippitt 19; J. Wright 22, R. Powell 67; M. Coffey Snr 14, Josh Summers 78; Frames 4 & 5 Walkovers for G. Summers and K. Hawkins: St. Johns.