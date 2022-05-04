It is 99 not out for South Shropshire's Eyton Races

Action at Eyton Races

Point-to-point horse racing was back this year after being severely disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic for two years.

There were plenty of runners in all seven races, with county riders starring.

Henry Crow – who is from the Hadnall area and whose grandmother and father raced and trained – won the Mixed Open aboard Little Light and is now joint second on the leaderboard in the West Mercian Point-to-Point and 12th nationally.

Top of that West Mercian leaderboard, and fourth nationally, is Sheriffhales’ Immy Robinson.

She rode 5-6 favourite Ballymac Boy to victory in the Conditions (Level Three) Eight-year-old and Up.

Fred Timmis, from Leigh, was third aboard Middle Field.

The fourth race was won by Jos Lovegrove-Fielden, from Longden Manor, aboard Donjon – a horse owned by his grandmother, who passed away last month, and trained by Mid Wales’ Russell Teague.

Local jockey Huw Edwards took second in race five, while Robinson and Crow were second and third to first-time rider Sholto Lacey.

Shrewsbury’s Aimee Jones – a former showjumper – came fourth.

The seventh and last race was won by Daniel Cherriman, who is new to the area and has lived at Eaton Mascott for the past year. Lovegrove-Fielden came third.

That's our last Eyton meeting now until Easter Monday 2023 when we'll be celebrating the centenary.

In addition to the thrill of the races, picnics and betting with bookmakers, there was children’s entertainment, a hound parade, a great selection of food from local suppliers, a licensed bar, and stalls selling country clothing and equine accessories.