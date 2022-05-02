Telford's judo star Gemma Howell takes gold at European Championships

Gemma Howell

The 31-year-old, from Telford, defeated Kosovo’s Laura Fazliu in the -63kgs final to clinch her first major title.

A delighted Howell said: “This is the best feeling in the world. I think I am still in shock.”

Unseeded Howell beat two former world medalists in the opening rounds in Sofia before dominating Fazliu in the final, registering two waza-ari scores.

“I always knew it was a tough draw and I was in for a hard day, but I just took it one fight at a time, just like any other competition,” she added.

“I went into each contest with a gameplan and I am so happy that all the hard work has paid off.

“My mum and auntie have travelled out to watch me compete, and it was so lovely to see them at the end of each fight smiling.”

Elsewhere, Powys judoka Natalie Powell took seventh place in the -78kgs category.