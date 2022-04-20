Teagan Hyatt hoping to have a ball with Great Britain team

Teagan Hyatt

Teagan Hyatt, from Ketley, is a former Idsall School student who is currently studying for a level three health and social care qualification.

Teagan only started playing ball hockey – a mixture of ice hockey and traditional hockey – at the start of this year.

The 18-year-old started out playing ice hockey, first taking to the rink at the age of seven, originally as a defender, before changing to netminder at the age of nine, with Telford Tigers under 18s and Telford Wrekin Raiders.

“I’m not currently registered with a ball hockey team,” she said

“To gain the opportunity to represent Great Britain I had to go through a series of trials.”

Teagan first played for Great Britain’s under 20 girls at a tournament in March, and is set to play again in the national finals on April 23.

She will also be taking part in a training session with the national squad before they head off to the world championships in Slovakia in June.

As well as her sporting success, Teagan says she is enjoying her Telford College studies.

“My favourite part of the course has been my placement at the Princess Royal Hospital – volunteering there has made it easy for me to progress to becoming a healthcare assistant.

“Spending a year as a healthcare assistant will help me to confirm that forensic psychology is the subject I want to specialise in at university.”

Teagan said she would highly recommend the health and social care course at Telford College as it offered a wide range of opportunities.

“I chose this college and this course because it offered classroom learning alongside industry experience – I didn’t want to take up an apprenticeship because I don’t think a day a week in college would have suited me.

“I also didn’t think the A level route would have suited me as there was no placement element. So the health and social care course was definitely the right choice as it allows a large amount of classroom learning alongside the compulsory placement.”

Teagan said her tutors had been extremely supportive throughout the course and they expected a professional attitude from their students.

She is volunteering in different areas of the NHS to help her choose the right path, and is hoping to apply for a health care assistant role in September as she begins a gap year.

The teenager then plans to study forensic psychology at Nottingham Trent University.

“Being punctual and organised enough to hand our work in on time is really important, and it’s great preparation for when we enter the working world after college.

“My aim now is to become a forensic psychologist, to help and treat criminals before they are sent to prison in order to get them the support they need.”

Telford College’s health, early years and education learner manager Sarah Cadenne de Lannoy said: “We’re all really proud of Teagan.