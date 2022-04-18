Swimmers grab medals at Open

Anna Cole ( L ) and Grace Goldsmith ( R ) with Megan Frost ( L ) President of the Shropshire ASA and Mandy Garrott ( R ) Secretary of the Shropshire ASA after presenting the trophies

Leading the way for the Bridgnorth club were Grace Goldsmith and Anna Cole – who were the top girls in their age groups.

Goldsmith was top girl in the 16+ girls age group thanks too six gold medals in the 200m and 100m individual medleys, the 50m and 100m butterfly races, the 100m backstroke and the 100m freestyle.

She also took silver in the 50m freestyle and the 50m backstroke, and bronze in the 50m and 100m breaststroke, achieving regional qualifying times in six events.

Cole was the leading 14-year-old girl after winning gold in the 50m and 100m backstroke, as well as the 100m individual medley.

She also took silver in the 200m backstroke and bronze in the 50m and 100m butterfly.

Emily Gurr (10-year-old girls) also earned six golds – in the 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle, as well as the 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke.

She also took silver in the 50m butterfly and 100m individual medley.

Martha Gibbard (11-year-old girls) won six golds as well, winning the 50m and 100m breaststroke, the 50m and 100m backstroke, the 200m freestyle and the 100m individual medley.

A trio of bronze medals were also won – in the 50m and 100m freestyle, as well as the 50m butterfly.

She achieved three regional qualifying times.

Dewi Arch (13-year-old boys) earned a hat-trick of golds and a quartet of silvers, as well as four regional qualifying times.

He triumphed in the 50m and 100m backstroke, as well as the 100m freestyle. He was also on the podium in the 100m butterfly, 200m backstroke, 100m individual medley and 50m freestyle.

Holly Morris (13-year-old girls) was a golden girl in the 100m and 200m butterfly, as well as the 50m freestyle, while she took bronze over 50m in the butterfly and the backstroke – securing four regional qualifying times.

Isaac Gibbard (14-year-old boys) was a gold medallist in the 200m breaststroke, a silver medallist in the 50m and 100m breaststroke and a bronze medallist in the 100m freestyle and 100m individual medley.

Elliott Pabla (13-year-old boys) won gold over 100m in the butterfly, silver in the 50m butterfly and 100m breaststroke, and bronze in the 50m and 200m breaststroke, as well as the 200m individual medley.

He also got a regional qualifying time in the 100m backstoke.

Reece Thomas (10-year-old boys) took home the gold in the 50m freestyle and silver in the 50m breaststroke.

Finn Mattinson (12-year-old boys) won a pair of silvers in the 100m and 400m freestyle – as well as bronze in the 200m freestyle. He earned three regional qualifying times.

Alfie Berry (14-year-old boys) won silver in the 50m freestyle, while Charlotte Smith (10-year-old girls) took home a pair of bronze medals in the 400m freestyle and the 200m breaststroke.

Isabella Price (13-year-old girls) was a bronze medallist in the 100m and 200m breaststroke.