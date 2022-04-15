Cayden jets out ready to make splash in Europe

Wellington Water Polo Club member Cayden Down is representing England's junior side in Brno, Czech Republic

Down, a member of Wellington Water Polo Club, will jet out to Brno in Czech Republic for the European Nations Junior Water Polo Championships for youngsters born in 2005 or younger.

It comes after the 16-year-old sixth form student from Priorslee also competed in Brno last October, during which he represented his country for the first time.

That international meeting was part of an older field and Cayden's dad Trevor, an assistant coach with the junior national team, admitted it was a great experience and learning curve for the young team.

"It was an interesting experience, there was a top South African team and it was like boys versus men," said Trevor.

"But it was still a really good experience. Hopefully next time the group can be a bit more successful.

"All of the 13 lads who went had around two years out due to Covid. It was their first opportunity to represent their country. They had just started in the national academy set-up."

The pandemic and lockdowns hit the sport hard, with the closure of pools and rules against contact sports. Young players had Zoom calls throughout 2020 to work on technique and fitness before they were able to return to the pool around spring 2021.

Covid rules for water polo stated players could only throw the ball once it had been in the water, which was described as 'quite an interesting situation' by dad and coach Trevor.

Down is a year 12 student at Idsall School and has played water polo at the Wellington Leisure Centre-based club for four or five years after being introduced to it by his dad, who has a background in the sport and is a keen long-distance swimmer.

"Cayden played football but I said why don't you try out water polo about four or five years ago and he really enjoyed it and has carried on," added Trevor.

"Four years ago he was upset at not having reached the regional ranks and wanted to try really hard to reach the national academy team."

To progress in his sport, Down is now part of two more clubs. He competes at under-18 level for Boldmere in the Midland League and represents Coventry in the open age adult British Water Polo League.

His Wellington club-mate Ryan James is also part of the national junior set-up and also competed on the continent last October.

Down, meanwhile, and his England junior team-mates will compete in two sets of round robin in Czech Republic between April 15-17.

They will face Luxembourg and Lithuania as part of four leagues of three, then make up three leagues of four to play a minimum five matches.

'Ambitious' Down is considering a scholarship in the US for water polo or to travel to Europe to experience the sport professionally upon finishing his studies at home.

The Wellington club, consisting of some 70 to 80 members, is overseen by head coach Jenny Braddock, an ex-England goalkeeper.

Wellington girls Isabella Ibbs and Holly Clarke have also reached national academy status while the club boasts around seven players at regional level.

The club's under-16s team consisting of boys and girls recently lost in a play-off final against Coventry after giving an impressive performance.

Trevor said: "For a small club it does really well. There has been a number of players go on to the regional and then national academy set-up."

Wellington train Tuesday nights 7-9pm, Friday nights 8.30-9.30pm and club nights are Saturday 6-8pm.