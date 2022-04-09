Shropshire's Andrew Gemmell hoping Discorama can win Grand National

Aintree

Discorama will carry the colours of Gemmell and joint-owner Thomas Friel in the big race at 5.15pm.

Blind since birth, Gemmell is a former local government officer who spent his childhood in Shropshire with his Scottish parents Hugh and Phoebe both being GPs. He still divides his time between London and Shrewsbury.

Gemmell has become a familiar face on television screens in recent years due to the achievements of his hurdling superstar Paisley Park, who is trained by Emma Lavelle and won 10 of his 22 career starts, amassing more than £604,000 in prize money.

The son of Oscar has recorded two Grade One victories, the highlight being his Stayers’ Hurdle victory in 2019 under regular pilot Aidan Coleman.

Paisley Park returned to winning ways with a dramatic last-to-first victory in the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham in January, before running with credit when a fine third in the 2022 Stayers’ Hurdle at Prestbury Park.

Gemmell, a West Ham supporter, was also a big fan of the late musical genius Prince with Paisley Park being named after the singer-songwriter’s famous mansion in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

Discorama, who is trained in County Wexford by Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Paul Nolan, has been another flagbearer for Gemmell. The nine-year-old may have only won twice in 21 starts, but he has run a number of fine efforts in defeat, having finished in the placings at three separate Cheltenham Festivals.

The Saddler Maker gelding is fragile, but top-class on his day and he returned to action with an excellent second at Fairyhouse in February after a small break.

Seventh in the 2021 Grand National behind Minella Times and Rachael Blackmore, Discorama travelled well into the home straight before tiring on the run for home.

However, he remains unexposed over fences with just 12 chase runs to his name and he is a 33/1 shot with Boylesports.