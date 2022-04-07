Whitchurch finish season with double-figure blast

The Whitchurch seconds side who lost 3-2 against Crewe on Sunday

They ended their campaign sixth in North West League Division Five South (Central) after thrashing St Helens 11-0.

A drive from stand-in skipper Jack Barnes set up the opening goal for Luke Beddow with a tap-in, and Tom Forster swept in a second not long after as they continued to pepper the goal.

Next to score was Martin Beecher, who stretched to tap in – before Barnes added to the tally.

After half-time, Whitchurch increased the pressure, keen to start playing the best hockey they could, and it paid off handsomely.

Beddow was a constant threat on the wing and fully deserved his goal, before Joe Coburn took the ball round players in the D before coolly slotting it away.

Barnes drilled home a magnificent reverse-stick shot before Dale Seymour sent a controlled strike beyond the keeper.

Rob Chappell dribbled through to net, before Barnes completed his hat-trick after Chris Ruscoe had got to the baseline before pulling the ball back to him.

And Beecher clipped the ball past the goalkeeper to complete the scoring.

Whitchurch Men Seconds played two games over the weekend – unfortunately losing both matches.

They lost 2-0 to Warrington Seconds on the Saturday, despite the best efforts of Will Edwards and Tom Edwards, who both had shots saved by the excellent Warrington keeper.

Craig Hockenhull also thought he had given Whitchurch the lead, only for his shot to be smothered by the Warrington keeper.

They lost 9-2 at home to Crewe Thirds on Sunday – being 8-0 down at the break before rallying slightly in the second half. Hockenhull and Jacob Buckeridge grabbed Whitchurch’s consolation goals.

Whitchurch Ladies closed their season out with a 4-2 victory over Deeside Ramblers in North West Four South (Central).

Hayleigh Busby twice cancelled out goals from Deeside in the opening half, and Molly Fry put Whitchurch ahead with a calm penalty flick before Holly Gilbert rounded off the scoring to seal third place in the league.

Promoted Telford & Wrekin’s men finished with a 5-3 victory over already-relegated Bridgnorth.

Telford found the breakthrough 15 minutes into the first half when Liam Hennessy robbed Bridgnorth’s midfield and teed up Tom Mallett, who finished into an empty net.

Mallett found the net again to have Telford cruising at half-time, but Bridgnorth converted a penalty strole just after the interval and pushed for a leveller.

However, Mallett was in fine form and completed his hat-trick to restore the two-goal cushion.

Twice Bridgnorth responded, but Telford hit back on each occasion through Sam Mallett and Noah Higginson.