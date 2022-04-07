Tribute ride ends in a trip to the hospital for Griffiths

Cycling

Shropshire Cycling Clubs Association’s Spring 10 was renamed the Dave Fanning Memorial – in memory of the rider who died while training near Llangollen in January.

Griffiths had looked to honour Fanning by using his classic bike in the race, but braked violently and skidded sideways to narrowly avoid a collision with a car at Crudgington Crossroads.

But the stress put through the frame of the bike caused the handlebars to come away a few hundred yards later, leaving Griffiths with facial injury and a night in Princess Royal Hospital.

Griffiths had, up to that point, looked likely to win based on comparison with the times of the riders he overtook, but the victory instead went to Bridgnorth rider Tim Beardmore in 21 minutes 39 seconds.

Beardmore’s thoughts though were with Griffiths after his crash.

“It looked a nice sunny day for a time trial, but the blustery crosswind made things very testing,” he said. “I was being blown all over the place. I just went out hard and tried to hang on. Very pleased with my power, and to take the win.

“Sorry to learn of David Griffiths’ accident, I hope he makes a speedy recovery”.

Beardmore has been on great early season form with that his second win in as many races, beating Revolutions Racing’s Dean Callister into the runner-up spot by a solid 22 seconds.

Third-placed rider Tomos Hales also suffered in the conditions, but showed improved form over 2021 to record 22.15, beating Beardmore’s team mate Jonathan Mills-Keeling by seven seconds.

Beardmore finished runner-up in the SB Veterans Championship in +5:12, with Deb Hutson-Lumb taking the win, something she’s more than accustomed to in a fabulous +5:47.

As seems almost obligatory, she also took the women’s win too with a fine 24.14, 59 seconds ahead of visiting Fibrax-Wrexham rider Frances Owen.

The Wrekinsport rider stated: “The wind made for a tough ride. Well done to everyone who raced, and I hope David Griffiths recovers quickly.”

Reigning SB Veterans Champion Mills-Keeling had to settle for third veteran with +4:24, 10 seconds ahead of a strong challenge from HafreN CC’s Bryn Davies.