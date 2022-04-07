Newport scoop Midland League title

On Saturday Newport Hockey Club were crowned West Midlands Division 8 league champions following a dominant 8-1 victory against Stone. Newport went in to the final game of the season knowing that they needed a win to draw level on points with Stone. With Newport having a superior goal difference, this would also mean clinching the league title. Anything less than a victory and Newport would have finished third! With a near full strength squad available for selection and a fantastic crowd in the stands cheering the boys on, Newport put in their best performance of the season, with every member of the squad playing their part. Newport took an early lead courtesy of Benji Howells on the 5 minute mark, which settled any early nerves but Stone soon hit back following a brilliant solo run. Not to be discouraged Newport hit straight back when Matt Sanders converted a short corner with an unstoppable drag flick. Newport continued to ramp up the pressure and pin Stone into their own half, turning the ball over and creating space out wide. Newport won another short corner after good skill from Ash Williams who again assisted Matt Sanders to fire the ball into the top corner. Newport added two further goals before half time with Sam Haigh getting on the score sheet and Benji Howells grabbing his second. Newport went in at half time with a commanding lead but refused to be complacent and went out into the second half with a similar attitude. Ben Penter, Tom Anderson and Ed Bushnell combined well and broke down the play across the middle of the pitch allowing the forward players time and space to run into and this hard work paid off when Alexender O'Keeffe scored a fantastic lob from 15 yards out. Matt Sanders grabbed his hattrick with an unstoppable reverse hit and the Newport back line stayed switched on as Stone's youngsters looked to utilise their speed and skills. With the game now out of reach Sanders grabbed his forth and Newport's eighth and Newport saw the game out to the final whistle. This is Newport's third successive promotion with the club going from strength to strength. Next season the club will be introducing a men's third team and a ladies team as the club continues to grow. A fantastic season which all of the boys should be extremely proud of.