Fifth Cooper Cup success for duo

Graham Cooper Cup winners Nick Carson (left) and Mick Brezwyn (right) alongside Leon Cooper

The duo overcame Broseley teammates Andy Carson and Owen Hughes in the shootout for the trophy, which was donated to the league by Leon Cooper in memory of his son Graham – a former Chelmarsh player – who died in a road accident 19 years ago.

On the way to the final of the doubles competition, Brezwyn and Nick Carson had eliminated Alveley’s Martin Coffey’s Snr and Jnr, Chris, and Richard Lewis (Chelmarsh) and Shifnal’s Ian Postans and Carl Walker. Meanwhile, Andy Carson and Hughes had beaten Rob Powell and Tim Steele, and Mark Jones and Mark Worsdell, both from St John’s First up in the final were uncle Nick and nephew Andy.

Nick started the better and built up an early 20-point lead. And then Andy bounced back to edge in front. The frame eventually came down to the final black which was finally sunk by Nick.

The prospects of a doubles deciding frame was now down to Hughes, but he came out second best as Brezwyn triumphed 69-29 to seal victory.

The Broseley lads’ fifth cup success equals the partnership record previously held by Chelmarsh’s Simon Thomas and Highley’s Dave Siddons. However, Thomas still holds the overall record with seven wins – two of them being with fellow clubman Paul Manning.

Colin Ellingham Handicap Cup finalists Owen Hughes and winner Simon Thomas at the Alveley Club

Chelmarsh ace Thomas was also celebrating a final success after claiming the Colin Ellingham Handicap Cup Thomas saw off Alveley’s Chris Jepson in the semi-final and then Broseley’s Hughes in the final at Alveley Club. Playing against Jepson, Thomas needed to pull back a handicap deficit of 42 points and for much of the first frame that looked unlikely.

Jepson started well and extended his lead to 60 before Thomas found some rhythm with a 41 break. Unfortunately, he went ‘in-off’ when playing the brown. Jepson potted the brown but then missed an easy blue with Thomas potting the last three colours to go 1-0 up.

Thomas then wrapped up a 2-0 triumph with the aid of a 33 break. Hughes booked his final place by beating Alveley’s Martin Coffey Jnr 2-1. Coffey Jnr knocked in a 51 break in the opening farme, but Hughes hit back to win the next one on the black before claiming the decider.

In the final, Thomas continued where he had left off in his last four clash despite giving his opponent a 21-point start. In the first frame, Hughes mustered just three reds while Thomas ended that contest with a 52 break. Frame two was much the same.