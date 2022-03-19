Notification Settings

AGBO Stages Rally returns to Weston Park

By Liam KeenSportPublished: Comments

The AGBO Stages Rally is returning to its traditional date in the rallying calender this weekend at Weston Park.

A previous Stages Rally at Weston Park
A previous Stages Rally at Weston Park

The event will run with its usual format of 75 cars taking on 10 stages, offering more than 30 stage miles at Weston Park in Weston-under-Lizard, Shifnal.

There are two large spectator areas for the event, with zone one giving views in front of the House and into the centre of the park, while zone two gives views of the iconic watersplash, the centre park hairpin and the bottom chicane.

The stage times run from 8.22am and 4.15pm on Sunday, March 20.

Tickets can be bought by visiting: www.seetickets.com/event/agbo-rally-stages/weston-park/2183910.

Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

