AGBO Stages Rally returns to Weston Park

The event will run with its usual format of 75 cars taking on 10 stages, offering more than 30 stage miles at Weston Park in Weston-under-Lizard, Shifnal.

There are two large spectator areas for the event, with zone one giving views in front of the House and into the centre of the park, while zone two gives views of the iconic watersplash, the centre park hairpin and the bottom chicane.