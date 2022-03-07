Shropshire squash tournament proves big hit

Greenfields, Meole Brace and Greenacres schools facing each other in a squash tournament at Shrewsbury Squash Club. Pictured are students from the schools with county coach, Ben Schur

The schools sent teams of 12 to the event run by Shropshire Squash in partnership with STW School Games.

Lead coach, Ben Schur, had taken two previous training sessions for the children to get them ready for the matches.

He said: “The expanded tournament is proving to be a great success so far with all of the young people displaying a fantastic attitude an embracing the challenge of learning a new sport.

"It’s great to see so many school children enjoying themselves and developing their skills."

In an exciting final match, Greenfields beat Meole Brace by three points – but were pipped to top spot in the round robin count-up by just four points across the five matches.

This made Meole Brace the group winners and confirmed their place in the finals, to be held this summer before the Commonwealth Games themselves take place in Birmingham.

Schur added: "Thank you to all the schools for entering and for the host club in providing a wonderful welcome and for providing an opportunity for our young children from our community to experience squash for the first time.