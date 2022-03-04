Telford college launches new series of sports courses

Max Killen

They include full and part-time courses which specialise in fitness training, fitness instructing, football, gym instruction, and a combined programme giving an introduction to sport and public services.

“The UK sports industry is currently worth more than £23.8 billion a year, and there are over a million jobs available,” said the college’s head of area Ash Bowler.

“There have never been a broader range of career opportunities out there in the sports, leisure and fitness sectors, and our reshaped curriculum reflects these changing times.

“The courses are all about giving students hands-on experience which make them perfectly placed to step straight into careers in the leisure industry, or continuing their education.

“We arrange visits to professional sports clubs, potential employers and universities to give them a clear idea of what their future may look like – there’s no substitute for seeing these real-life jobs for yourself.”

He added: “If you sign up for our football programme, you will get to travel all over the country competing against other college teams, as well as receiving coaching, officiating and organisational experience.

“And our state-of-the-art fitness suite is the perfect environment to hone personal training and gym instruction skills.

“Our fitness training and health diploma has a long track record of students progressing into careers such as physiotherapy, personal training, sports rehabilitation and even junior doctors.

“Leadership is a key skill in the sports industry, and if you have ambitions of becoming a coach or instructor, our tutors will work to bring out the ‘inner leader’ in you.”

Telford College has five full-time sports-related courses, plus a further two ‘twilight’ programmes, involving evening studies and distance learning.

The college also hosts a regular series of sporting events at its Haybridge campus, giving students the chance to put their leadership and coaching skills into practice.

Max Killen, 18, who is on a level three sport course, was among those who helped with a recent cricket tournament for primary schools.

The former Idsall School student said: “First year level three students like me helped out in their own free time with umpiring and coaching, and helping to make up playing numbers when needed.

“But for second year level three students, this counted towards their sports event organisation module. We recorded the event so we could later review how we played and coached the students, and look at where we could improve.”