Telford open up seven point lead at top of Midland Hockey League Division One

Hockey

They strengthened their grip on second position after cruising to a 3-0 victory over Warwick in their game in hand on their rivals.

Defenders Vince Richardson and Jack Mallett returned for the hosts, but were without midfielder Luca Basini.

It was Telford who had the first clear-cut chance of the game when Dave Tracey’s effort being saved well by Warwick’s keeper.

Top goal scorer Tom Mallett got Telford up and running with a drag flick, which hit the bottom right corner.

Sean Huffer went close, forcing a good save from Warwick’s keeper yet again, as they went in 1-0 up at half-time.

With Warwick chasing an equaliser in the second half, the game opened for the hosts and they were able to exploit the spaces.

Tom Gough won a short corner, which was dispatched by Tom Mallett with an almost identical drag flick into the bottom right corner.

Two became three moments later when Noah Higginson was on hand to pick up the pieces from Mallett’s drag flick, which was saved back into the middle of the D.