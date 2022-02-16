Teenager Kirsty Muir returning after Olympic finals

Kirsty Muir soared into the freestyle Big Air final in Beijing

The 17-year-old, who put the final year of her Highers on hold to target the Games, scored 71.30 on her second run to finish one place in front of her team-mate Katie Summerhayes in the 11-athlete final.

And it is a mark of Muir’s swift emergence following her fifth place in last week’s Big Air final that she admitted being a little disappointed that she failed to threaten the podium on her final jump.

“Overall I was happy to be in the final but I am little disappointed that I made a couple of mistakes,” said Muir. “All the girls have been smashing it but I would have hoped to be in the running, maybe.”

Muir came off a rail early and briefly touched down during her final run to effectively sink her hopes of becoming the first medallist of an increasingly disappointing Games for Team GB.

Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud denied Eileen Gu her second gold of the Games as she did enough to take the medal with a second run score of 86.56. Gu’s 86.23 in the final round was not quite enough to top the podium again.