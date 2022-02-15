Motocross stars return for Hawkstone International

Kasimir Hindesson leads the way Muddy marvel: August Frisk makes his way through the boddy conditions at the Hawkstone Park International Ethan Blackley looks to hold on to his advantage as he turns into a corner Ollie Colmer leaves a trail of mud and dust as he races through the course Joel Fisher gets some serious hang time during Sunday’s action

Top motocross riders from around the world were in action at Hawkstone Park on Sunday – Brian Bogers and Brent van Doninck taking the wins in MX1 and Glenn Coldenhoff saving the best for last to win the Superfinal.

In MX2, Isak Gifting and Conrad Mewse took the moto wins, with the impressive Kay de Wolf being the first MX2 rider in the superfinal.

Storm Ciara turned the course into a bog the last time it was run in 2020, so organisers were grateful for only a light morning shower.

PR manager Carly Rathmell said: “The last time we ran at Hawkstone Park we were hit with a huge storm, the event was cancelled in 2021 due to Covid so it was great to get things back under way at Hawkstone Park this weekend in 2022.

Buzz

“There was a huge buzz of excitement in the atmosphere at Hawkstone.

“Everyone had a smile on their face and were glad to be back outside and watching some of the best motocross riders in the world.

“We were extremely lucky with the weather and it was great to see some of the British riders doing so well against some of the best riders in the world.

“The first Grand Prix of the year is this forthcoming weekend in the U.K. so many teams and riders will stay here before travelling down south to Winchester.

“We are really pleased the event went ahead and it looked successful.

“We’d like to thank all the local residents for being so understanding this weekend and also the fans, sponsors, teams and riders who made it possible.”

