Motocross action set to return at Hawkstone Park

Hawkstone Park Circuit hosts the action with a packed grid full of the world’s best riders attending.
Arminas Jasikonis, Calvin Vlaanderen, Thomas Kjer Olsen, Henry Jacobi, Davy Pootjes, Harri Kullas, Brian Bogers, Glenn Coldenhoff, Tom Vialle, Roan Van De Moosdijk, Liam Everts, Kay de Wolf, Bastian Boegh Damm and Petr Polak are just some of those who will take their place on the start line. Top Brits in action include Conrad Mewse, Martin Barr, Jamie Law, Shaun Simpson, Jake Nicholls, Dan Thornhill, Adam Sterry and Ben Watson.
Action begins at 8.55am with 125cc practice, concluding with the MX1/MX2 super final at 3.50pm. Tickets can be bought on the gate at £35 for adults and £5 for children aged up to 15 years old.