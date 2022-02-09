Motocross action set to return at Hawkstone Park

Hawkstone Motocross

Hawkstone Park Circuit hosts the action with a packed grid full of the world’s best riders attending.

Arminas Jasikonis, Calvin Vlaanderen, Thomas Kjer Olsen, Henry Jacobi, Davy Pootjes, Harri Kullas, Brian Bogers, Glenn Coldenhoff, Tom Vialle, Roan Van De Moosdijk, Liam Everts, Kay de Wolf, Bastian Boegh Damm and Petr Polak are just some of those who will take their place on the start line. Top Brits in action include Conrad Mewse, Martin Barr, Jamie Law, Shaun Simpson, Jake Nicholls, Dan Thornhill, Adam Sterry and Ben Watson.