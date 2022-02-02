Amy Williams backs Laura Deas to shine in Beijing

Great Britain's Laura Deas

When Deas, 33, slid to bronze at PyeongChang 2018 she shared the podium with team-mate Lizzy Yarnold, who defended her Sochi 2014 title.

But with Yarnold hanging up her sled after South Korea, Deas is now the lone veteran – of either gender –on Team GB’s Beijing-bound squad.

“Laura obviously has that legacy,” said Williams, who took home gold at Vancouver 2010.

“She’s been that one athlete who had been to an Olympic Games before in skeleton, and you learn so much from every competition, every race, every world championships and every Olympic race.

“So she should be able to just pass on her tidbits of knowledge to the rest of the team.

“I think it’s maybe safe to say four years ago she was a slight underdog but came through. I think that’s always a great story to show that whether you’re favourite to win a medal or a kind of hidden underdog, the Olympic Games can bring out a really different level of performance.

“Anything can happen at an Olympic Games. That’s the great thing.

“Standing on that start line at the top of a race or top of an ice track or out there on that ice rink, you don’t quite know what’s going to happen.”

Williams’ gold was the third in a dynastic six-medal skeleton run for British women, stretching five consecutive Olympics since Alex Coomber’s 2002 Salt Lake City bronze.

Skeleton heats for both men and women begin at 1:40 GMT on February 7, with medals awarded on February 11th and 12th. It’s anyone’s guess who could claim them.

“There’s been a real massive changing of the guard,” said Williams.

“Sometimes it’s quite narrow and you can really see, ‘Oh it’s going to be one of these six athletes winning a medal,’ but particularly in the women’s field I think it’s really open. I think it will be quite a surprise.”

Deas will be joined by Brogan Crowley in the women’s competition, while GB’s men’s hopes are resting on Matt Weston and Marcus Wyatt.

And though Wyatt is Devon-born, there are reasons for Welsh fans to adopt him as one of their own.

The 30-year-old, who attended Swansea University, grew up playing American Football—and was inducted into the Swansea Titans hall-of-fame after leading the squad to the National Challenge Trophy in 2014.

While Deas will be looking to extend a legacy, Wyatt will be aiming to start one after Dom Parsons claimed bronze at PyeongChang, the first for a British man since the sport was reintroduced to the Games in 2002.

“I think our guys have got an amazing chance,” added Williams.

“Although they’re really aiming for four years time to medal, they’ve done really well so far.

“Everyone loves an underdog.

“First timers, they’ve always got that slight underdog chance. The limelight’s not on them, can they just sneak on through?”

Deas definitely knows the answer to that question.