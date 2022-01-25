Notification Settings

Mid Wales Superbike star Chaz Davies handed top award

By Jonny DrurySportPublished:

Mid Wales superbike star Chaz Davies has been handed a top award from the Welsh Motoring Writers Group.

The rider, who hails from Presteigne, retired from World Superbikes last month and has now been handed the Tom Pryce Memorial Trophy - an annual award in memory of Tom Pryce who tragically died in the 1977 South African Grand Prix.

On receiving the award, Davies said: “I’m honoured to receive the Tom Pryce Memorial Trophy. It came completely out of the blue.

“During my career, the results you pick up on the way and the other accolades are not exactly expected but you have an idea of what’s coming if you work hard for it.

“This one from Welsh Motoring Writers means a lot and to gain recognition from my own people is a great feeling.”

Although he didn’t win the World Superbike Championship - Davies was a frequent race winner and championship runner up.

Welsh Motoring Writers Chair Simon Harris added: “Chaz has been a tremendous competitor in his track career, as well as a great ambassador for Wales.

“Now he has decided to move on from his competitive motorcycling career, we thought it was appropriate to mark his achievements with the awarding of our most prestigious honour, and we look forward to seeing where his career path leads from here.”

