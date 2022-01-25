Mid Wales Superbike star Chaz Davies handed top award

chaz davies

The rider, who hails from Presteigne, retired from World Superbikes last month and has now been handed the Tom Pryce Memorial Trophy - an annual award in memory of Tom Pryce who tragically died in the 1977 South African Grand Prix.

On receiving the award, Davies said: “I’m honoured to receive the Tom Pryce Memorial Trophy. It came completely out of the blue.

“During my career, the results you pick up on the way and the other accolades are not exactly expected but you have an idea of what’s coming if you work hard for it.

“This one from Welsh Motoring Writers means a lot and to gain recognition from my own people is a great feeling.”

Although he didn’t win the World Superbike Championship - Davies was a frequent race winner and championship runner up.

Welsh Motoring Writers Chair Simon Harris added: “Chaz has been a tremendous competitor in his track career, as well as a great ambassador for Wales.