Ian Woosnam calls time on his Masters career

SportPublished:

Former Masters champion Ian Woosnam will not play at Augusta again after deciding to call time on his participation.

Former Masters champion Ian Woosnam marks his 1991 success by receiving the green jacket.
The Welshman, 64 in March, won the Green Jacket in 1991 – a victory which guarantees him a lifetime playing exemption. However, Woosnam, who has suffered with a bad back, has made the cut just twice, the last time in 2008, since the turn of the century.

“Thought long and hard about playing the Masters again this year and in the future, but it’s time for me to watch the young guys play,” Woosnam, from Oswestry, wrote on Twitter. “So I’m going to sit back and enjoy the memories that Augusta has given me over the years, thank you for everything Augusta.”

