Vijay Chumber selected for the Indoor World Cup

Vijay Chumber

The team – led by Ludlow Hockey Club attacker Ben Crump as team manager – will travel to Virginia Beach in the USA from February 15-20 to see if they can lift the Indoor World Cup. Former Ludlow Hockey Club captain Chumber is part of a 12-man squad – plus two reserves – who will head indoors for the tournament next year.

Indoor hockey takes place in the middle of winter and is particularly popular in the colder European countries.

And with the absence of a outdoor artificial hockey pitch in Ludlow, the club has always supported Midlands indoor hockey leagues and has produced some outstanding players.

A statement from Ludlow Hockey Club said: “The selection of Vijay and Ben for the World Cup team is a great achievement.”

Next weekend Ludlow – led by Matt Blount – are competing at Wolverhampton’s Aldersley Stadium in the Midlands qualifying round for the England Hockey National Indoor Finals.

Outdoors, Ludlow went down to a 2-1 defeat at Market Drayton on Saturday.

An excellent Brendan Pratt strike was all they had to show for their creative play.

James Vickers , a young player from the second team, turned in an excellent performance as he made a big step up to the first team. Ludlow resume outdoor action on January 8 away against Solihull Blossomfield.

n Telford & Wrekin beat local rivals Bridgnorth 7-0 in their final game before the Christmas break.

The hosts flew out of the blocks, scoring the first goal of the game within the first five minutes when Callum Stacey’s drag flick deflected into the top right corner.

Minutes later it was 2-0 as the reliable Dave Tracey converted from the penalty spot after Stacey’s drag flick hit the defender on the line.

Tom Mallett ended his goal drought in style, sending a drag flick into the top right corner of the net. Tom McKittrick scored his first goal for the first team to mke it 4-0 – well assisted by Mallett, who found the young forward free at the back post to finish with a deflection.