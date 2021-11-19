Driving ambition for Oliver, 15

Oliver Cottam, right, celebrates his podium finish in the Ginetta Junior Winter Championship at Brands Hatch

Oliver Cottam, 15, from Telford, was the third-place rookie driver in the Ginetta Junior Winter Championship at the famous track over the weekend.

And not only was the Ercall Wood Technology College pupil driving the powerful sports car for the first time, he was also the youngest driver to compete.

After spending the season racing a Citroen Saxo, he took the step up into a higher level for the two-day competition.

Oliver, of Gatcombe Close, Priorslee took part in four races during the competition, achieving two third-place finishes and one fourth-place

His father Edward, himself an accomplished racing driver, said it was a huge achievement considering that Oliver had been competing against drivers who had been racing Ginettas all season.

"It was an outstanding achievement considering he had never driven the car before, while all the other youngsters had been racing those cars for the past year," he said.

"He just jumped in the car on Thursday teatime, did a few laps around the track, and achieved two podium finishes, which shows great natural talent."