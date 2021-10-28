Lee Morgan crowned champion in dramatic finale

tel racer

Mr Morgan, from Telford, is celebrating with his team mate Andrew Wheals, from Whitchurch, after he was crowned champion at the weekend - despite some engine difficulties.

“I can’t thank the team enough for all the effort that’s gone into this season. Especially this weekend with an overnight engine change,” Mr Morgan said.

“A massive thank you to our sponsor D4 drivers for their continued support this year.”

Ryan Vaughan, of D4Drivers, said: “We are absolutely delighted for Lee and the Perpetuum Motorsport team. It was a very dramatic weekend and we are thrilled Lee took the championship.”

The weekend began with Mr Morgan tied on points for the championship lead, with the next closest challenger 25 points further back in third position.

Qualifying saw Mr Morgan take fifth on the grid only tenths away from the front row.

In Race one, Mr Morgan made up places to run third for the biggest part of the race as he challenged for second but with two laps to go, a main water hose blew off the engine and drained all of the water from it.

He said: “I had to slow down and manage temperatures but, somehow, the engine survived two laps and I managed to bring the car home in third.

“We then decided to do an overnight engine change and the team worked late into the night to get the car ready for Sunday’s races. It was pretty dramatic.”

Mr Morgan started sixth for the top eight reverse grid race but heading round on the warm up lap, the clutch pedal began to feel loose.

The car would still change gear so Mr Morgan attempted to take the start but couldn’t get the car off the line.

With Mr Morgan stuck on the grid and another car off the track, who had to avoid the stranded car, the race was red flagged.

The car was recovered to the pit lane and the team rallied to rectify the problem.

With the car fixed Mr Morgan was able to start the race from the pit lane for the shortened race and charged through the field to finish 11th.

He took the fastest lap which guaranteed pole for Race 3.

Mr Morgan said: “At the start of the weekend it looked like the title would be a two horse race but with one race to go, four drivers had a chance to be crowned champion. Sixteen points covered the four drivers with 30 available. It was a tense season finale.”

Mr Morgan started from pole position and made a great start to hold the lead in Race 3, and, with his closest rivals running in third and fourth, Mr Morgan only had to finish on the podium to take the title.

As the race went on Mr Morgan started to stretch the lead over his rivals. In the last lap, Mr Morgan dropped to second place as the pressure from behind was increasing and the championship was more important than the win.

Mr Morgan crossed the line finishing second to become the 2021 F1000 champion.

He said: “I won this championship back in 2013 and it’s been a long wait to add a second title.

“This time around was 100 per cent more difficult, the quality and pace of the drivers has really stepped up a level over the past couple of seasons.”

Perpetuum Motorsports is sponsored by D4Drivers, whose head offices are in Shropshire.

The company completes motorsport medicals at times to suit drivers, including evenings and weekends, at 85 locations across the UK.

In partnership with Motorsport UK, the firm also offers discounted medicals to members.

Mr Vaughan added: “We cannot wait to see what the future holds for Mr Morgan and the Perpetuum Motorsport team.

“We thoroughly enjoy the excitement of sponsoring them and sharing in their success.”