Ryan Douglas looking to push for a Wolves return

Ryan Douglas

Douglas takes his place in the hugely popular Ladbrokes Olympique, the unique event which features the American-style handicap format, alongside the rest of his Parrys International Wolves colleagues.

It’s the final meeting of the season at Monmore Green with 12 riders doing battle for the prestigious Olympique title.

And Douglas said: “I’d like to be back here next year at Wolves and a strong end to the season will help that.

“I’ve always enjoyed being at Wolves and we have a good team spirit, it’s a good club to ride for and the fans are great.

“I want to be back in the UK riding in the Premiership but I’m also looking to ride in Poland as well, so we’ll see what happens there.”

Premiership title winner Scott Nicholls, a Monmore track specialist, will start the meeting as one of the favourites after accepting an invite to race in his final outing of the year.

Veteran Nicholls led Peterborough to a stunning title win after two sizzling legs of the Grand Final over Belle Vue.

Former Wolves duo Ricky Wells and Ty Proctor make a Monmore return, popular Chris Harris has stepped up to replace Kyle Howarth and there’s a first outing on the track for German hopeful Norick Blodorn.

The meeting will also signal the final Monmore appearance for Rory Schlein who retires this weekend and will return to Australia with his young family.

Season tickets remain valid for this meeting and there will be a grand firework display with plenty of youngsters expected with the half term school holidays.