Injured Davies roars to a top 10 finish on return World Superbike action

Chaz Davies returned to the starting line up in Argentina. Picture: Gorini Luca Davies battled through the pain barrier to bag a top 10 finish. Picture: Gorini Luca

The Mid Wales star, who retires at the end of this season, had never missed a complete race weekend, without even starting, before – but had been forced to sit out the last two rounds due to injury.

The 34-year-old could finally return to World Superbike action over the weekend in Argentina but admitted to feeling frustrated as bike problems and his injured body forced him to ride within his usual limits.

Having only posted the 18th fastest time in free practice three, the solved a technical problem and Davies managed to qualify 13th for the opening race around the San Juan El Villicum circuit.

Suffering from a lack of physical training and some pain caused by the injury to his ribs, Davies dropped to the back of the pack in race one before slowly recovering to fight for the top 10 finish.

The Presteigne rider was eventually lapping at the same pace as the top five riders but had to settle for 12th across the finish line.

A second 13th followed in Sunday's points-scoring Superpole race but then Davies came to life in the second and final battle of the weekend.

The Team Go Eleven rider overtook two rivals early on before physical fatigue and discomfort kicked in once more after 10 laps.

But Davies continued to fight with Garrett Gerloff and Leon Haslam, passing both before pursuing Andrea Locatelli.

Gerloff managed to overtake Davies but the Welshman held off the challenge of Alvaro Bautista to finish the race in a solid ninth place.

Davies said: "I was able to go quite fast for a couple of laps but still had to manage the races.

"My start in race wasn't great but I was still with a good group at the beginning.

"At one point I thought I might catch Locatelli but then I was more than empty, I put everything into that.

"I really suffered physically but I am satisfied with the job we did and satisfied with how the bike felt.

"I know it's capable of more but with the physical limitations that's our pace at the moment.

"I think we can be quite proud of that ride and thanks to the team, to all the guys, and I am sorry for not feeling a little bit better and giving a bit more, but now we have a few week's break, which is a good opportunity to come back fit again."