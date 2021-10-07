Racing returns to South Shropshire

See The Sea and Peter Kavanagh on the first lap

Many racegoers were returning to the track for the first time since the pandemic and there was plenty of excitement prior to the off.

That enthusiasm would have soon been dashed as 40/1 shot Mister Allegro took the first race, beating some well fancied horses in the process.

It was much more like it in the second race of the day as Une De Le Scenerie cleared away late on to take a competitive mares handicap hurdle.

There wasn’t much between the field on ratings, or in the market, and going to two out long term leader Cubswin had them all on the run.

However, Paddy Brennan timed his run to perfection to notch another victory for the upwardly mobile Fergal O’Brien stable.

With fuel shortages being in the news recently, it was quite apt that Pink Eyed Pedro ran out of fuel turning into the home straight in the 2.05.

David Brace’s horse looked sure to be in the shake-up turning for home but no sooner did the race look at his mercy did the fuel light come on, which allowed Outonpatrol to kick on past him and hold off a late rally from Forgot To Ask.

Canford Light (1/10) just about justified his odds in the 2.40pm, although would have given backers a scare or two after the last as he struggled to get away from the lowly-rated Family Pot.

The 3.15pm Novices Handicap chase looked a trappy event on paper and it proved to be just that.

Heading to three out, all horses were in with a shout but it was Runswick Bay who overcame some sketchy jumping early on to prevail.

See The Sea was probably the most impressive winner of the day as she powered clear of her rivals by 16 lengths.

With Peter Kavanagh taking off 10lb, Donald McCain’s mare looked incredibly well handicapped if able to recapture her old form and as it turned out she managed to do just that.

Even money favourite, Martha Willow took the finale as she dug deep to withhold the late challenge of Fire Lake.