Emotional weekend as podiums secured on the world and national stage

Mackenzie stormed to a stunning race win before announcing his retirement. Picture: Ian Ward Tom Booth-Amos celebrates with his team after finishing second in the championship. Picture: Donny Boer Driver Rupert Archer sits fifth in the sidecar championship. Picture: Barry Clay Harry Rowlings secured two more top 10 finishes in the GP2 class. Picture: Ian Ward

Tom Booth-Amos bounced from a serious crash to finish second in the World Supersport 300 championship at Portimao, in Portugal.

And Bathams Racing team boss Michael Rutter, from Bridgnorth, was also celebrating after Taylor Mackenzie claimed victory in the second National Superstock race at Oulton Park before his rider then announced his retirement from the sport.

Booth-Amos, who crashed in Catalunya, and was then deemed unfit to race in Jerez, both in Spain, knew his title chances had sadly been scuppered but the Newport star was determined to finish on a high for his RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki team.

The 24-year-old had started brightly, posting the fastest time in free practice, before struggling during qualifying and then claiming a positive fifth in race one, just 0.4 seconds off the win.

The last WorldSSP300 race day of 2021 started with rain but Booth-Amos was again fighting for victory taking second place in the race two, which also secured second in the championship standings.

Team boss Rob Vennegoor said: "It was a year with ups and downs for us, great wins and podiums but also injuries, but we always try to focus on the positives.

"I would like to thank all our riders, sponsors, team members and fans for the incredible support this year.

"It is a year to remember in many ways, that’s for sure.

"Now our focus will go to 2022 and hopefully we will have a normal year next season. See you soon.’

Mid Wales star Chaz Davies, 34, from Presteigne, who also recently announced his retirement from the World Superbike stage, was again ruled out injured.

But in his place, riding for Team Go Eleven Ducati, Loris Baz impressed in Portugal claiming a third in race one, the points-scoring Superpole race and race two.

Meanwhile, Rutter and his Bathams Racing team enjoyed a dramatic turnaround in form at the penultimate National Superstock championship round at Donington Park over the weekend.

Mackenzie claimed an unlikely victory in race two before sadly announced his retirement from the sport.

The team had been struggling with the BMW M1000RR's electronics set up for the cold, wet and windy conditions.

The result was a qualifying position of 19th for the wet race one on Saturday and Mackenzie decided to retire due to no significant improvements to the set up, and no prospect of scoring championship points.

That meant Mackenzie had to start race two on Sunday in 31st position, out of 36 riders, but following a complete re-evaluation of the bike's electronics, Mackenzie went an historic charge through the field to claim his third – and by far his most dramatic – victory of the season.

Mackenzie has been a massive part of the success of Bathams Racing since he joined at the end of the 2018 season, when he claimed one victory and two podium finishes during the five rounds he competed in.

In 2019, he was locked in a year-long battle for the championship that yielded four victories and nine podiums, finishing runner-up.

He returned to Bathams this year, following a brief stint in the main BSB series, winning three races and climbing on the podium a further two times during the 2021 campaign so far.

Rutter said: "Right now, I'm just coming to terms with the fact that I lost a £1,000 bet with Taylor on Sunday, and the fact that one of the team's mechanics threw away a bin bag with my entire wardrobe in it thinking it was full of rubbish, so I haven't got any clothes either.

"But well done to Taylor and the team for persevering."

Newport's Harry Rowlings was back racing in the GP2 class of the British Supersport series and claimed an eighth and a seventh to sit ninth in the standings.

Shrewsbury driver Rupert Archer and passenger Phil Hyde were also back in British Sidecar action at Donington with Team Hannafin, scoring an 11th and a DNF to sit fifth in the standings.