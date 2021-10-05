Students are champions in F3 Cup

The University of Wolverhampton Racing (UWR) team – based in Telford – followed up a triple class success at Donington Park by securing the class crown at the final round at Snetterton in Norfolk.

Led by driver and team mentor Shane Kelly, UWR had previously been runners-up three times – including when the championship was last run in 2019.

Qualifying second in class for each race, Kelly would only need to hold that position for all three races to claim the title – which he duly did with a trio of mature and risk-free drives.

Writing on Facebook, co-lead student Sundeep Motay wrote: “I am incredibly proud to be a student of the University of Wolverhampton, the UWR family and my team members who all equally deserve their recognition for their contribution to become F3 Cup champions.”

He added: “It’s been an emotional and mentally testing journey, but would not change a thing if I had to do it over again.