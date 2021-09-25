Title hopes dashed as Booth-Amos ruled out of racing at Jerez by medics

Booth-Amos has been ruled of racing at Jerez this weekend Booth-Amos bagged two more podiums in France before suffering injuries in Catalunya

The Newport star was taken out last weekend in Catalunya and left with a broken shoulder.

The 24-year-old was eager to race in Jerez, Spain, especially as he still had a fighting chance of winning the World Supersport 300 title.

Booth-Amos, who races with RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki, has been in superb form this year and sat 43 points behind Adrian Huertas heading into this weekend, despite suffering a number of last-minute crashes while leading races throughout the campaign.

But despite undergoing successful surgery on Monday the WorldSBK and Jerez circuit medical team decided Booth-Amos could not compete in the World Supersport 300 races this weekend.

It is a bitter pill to swallow for the rider and team after the medics believed it was irresponsible to let the Shropshire ace ride with a broken shoulder and operated thumb.

Booth-Amos felt convinced he could race but medics ruled he his injuries could also make it unsafe for the other riders.

Booth-Amos said: "Personally, I don’t understand the doctors' decision as I can pass the strength test, but they say it’s unsafe for the other riders to have me on track.

"I'm gutted to end the year like this, and say sorry to my team and sponsors."