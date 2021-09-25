Fond look back at Davies' stunning career as he bows out of World SBK

Davies enjoyed huge success during his time with the factory Ducati team

The former World Supersport champion, who currently rides for Team Go Eleven, has decided now is the time to spend more time with his wife, Hattie, and daughter, Bay.

Davies in action at his home round, Donington Park, with team Go Eleven. Picture: Michael Wincott

Davies, 34, from Presteigne, has been one of the fastest and most successful WorldSBK riders of the modern era, finishing second the championship on three occasions.

The Mid Wales star left the factory Ducati paddock last year and moved to the independent Team Go Eleven team for the 2021 campaign, while still riding for the Italian manufacturer.

Davies had been on course to claim the top independent rider's title before a crash at the last round in Catalunya left him with broken ribs and a trip to hospital.

He was due to be replaced by Loris Baz for this week's round 10 in Jerez, Spain, but confirmed his decision to move away from world-level racing this week.

Davies celebrates his second-place finish in Portugal this year

Davies, in a statement, said: "I would like to announce I have decided to call time on my World Superbike career.

"All I've ever known is racing, so coming to such a decision is not easy.

"Stepping away from full-time racing at this level requires conviction in that decision.

"However, I feel the timing is right to turn the pages and open up a new chapter as, sooner or later, all good things must come to an end.

"During my career I've achieved results and gained a life experience I could only have dreamed of when my family and I first embarked on this adventure.

Davies, aged 15, leads Italian Stefano Bianco during an official qualifying practice of the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka circuit, in 2002

"Over the past 12 seasons in this paddock, specially, I am proud to have represented five different manufacturers, creating the most amazing memories winning a World Supersport title and a fair few WorldSBK races on four different bikes.

"This sport has been my life for 27 years and has given me everything – including, in a way that only racing can, the highest of highs and lowest of lows.

"Along the way I've met countless people, many of whom I now call friends.

"I've been fortunate enough to work with some of the best brands and brains in the business.

"I've raced against my heroes and will forever have the utmost respect for the competitors I have lined up alongside and who have inspired me to push myself beyond my own limits time and time again.

"I've had the opportunity to travel to parts of the globe a kid from Presteigne hadn't even heard of."

Chaz Davies, centre, celebrates a victory in Aragon, Spain

Davies had closed the curtain on "seven unforgettable years" with the factory Ducati team during the final World Superbike round of 2020, before moving to Team Go Eleven.

During his time with the factory team he amassed 27 race wins and 86 podiums, finishing second in the championship three times and third once.

Davies in action at Donington during round six in 2018

His career all started when his father built his own go-karting track in leafy Mid Wales and he began racing bikes aged eight.

Bike racing had always been in his blood and his whole family – including his sister, Jodi, who also won a world title – would go to Mini Moto races together, with his parent’s circuit sitting right on Shropshire-Wales border.

Davies went on to win the British Minimoto Junior Championship from 1996-1998 and then came second in the 2000 Aprilia Superteen Challenge, before heading to the British 125cc championship.

In 2002, he was chosen to compete for Team Matteoni Racing in the 125ccGP World Championship, where he became the youngest rider ever to compete in a full season of GP motorbike racing.

A year later he moved up to the 250cc class with Aprilia Germany and became the youngest-ever rider to score world championship points in the 250cc class.

Davies in action on his 250cc Aprilia

His real breakthrough came in 2010 when he finished on the podium four times during the World Supersport campaign and had top-five results in nearly every race, finishing fourth in the standings.

Davies went on to dominate the 2011 season with Yamaha, winning half of the races on his way to being crowned 2011 World Supersport champion – a feat that also saw him named BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year.

Moving up to World Superbikes in 2012, he was head hunted by the factory Ducati team in 2015 and became a star in Italy, finishing second in the championship three times.

Davies, far right, on the podium with Tom Sykes and Marco Melandri during his debut WorldSBK season

And he even managed to climb back on the podium with Team Go Eleven this year, claiming a second in race two at Estoril, Portugal, during round two of the championship.

Despite calling time on his World Superbike career, Davies said he was keen to point out it was not a full retirement and, for now, he plans to keep training and racing motorcycles – but in what form, when and where, currently remains unclear.

Davies, in his statement, added: "Switching my focus away from the intensity of being a full-time WorldSBK rider will allow me to spend more time with Hattie and Bay.

"I have so many people to thank, too many to list right now, but many individuals have helped shape my career and myself as a person.

"Not least of all Hattie, the foundation of our family, who both put up with me in bad times and out this drunken mess to bed in the good times.

"Of course, thanks are due to my mum, dad and Jodi, who started me on this path as 'something to do on the weekends'.

"It has been a wild ride and who knew we could have gone this far.