Classic machines suit Rutter and Furber as both come away with trophies

Michael Rutter and Michael Russell came second over all at Goodwood

Rutter, from Bridgnorth, once again joined Michael to compete in the Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy race.

The pair managed to third in the first race and fourth in the second on their 1962 Manx Norton, which was good enough for second place after some of his fellow riders were handed 10-second penalties for infringements.

The grid was stacked with some of the biggest names in racing, both past and present, including Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness, former multiple BSB winner James Haydon, Jenny Tinmouth and current BSB riders Josh Brookes, Tommy Bridewell and Peter Hickman.

The race itself was won by multiple TT winner Michael Dunlop and former British champion and roads star, Steve Plater, who were riding an MV Agusta.

Rutter, 49, said: "It really was nice to get back on a bike again and these replicas are good because you can thrash them around a bit more.

"It was the first time I'd been out on a bike since Oulton Park and Darley Moor – it's been a long time and I realised how much I'd missed it.

"We managed to finish second over all but we couldn't catch the Agusta because it seemed about 20mph faster than our bike.

Rutter, who also harked back to his West Midlands roots, dressing as a Peaky Blinder for the Saturday evening event, is now preparing for this weekend as team boss of Bathams Racing.

His star rider, Taylor Mackenzie, still has a chance of winning the National Superstock title but will need a good result at Oulton Park this weekend to have any real chance, as he sits fifth in the standings, 45 points off the leader.

"We were only 2.5 seconds off the lead last time out at Silverstone and he won at Oulton Park earlier this year," said Rutter.

"We swapped a few things around at Silverstone, which didn't really work, but we've already got a good setting for Oulton Park.

"Everyone's got faster but we should be in a better position.

"With all the race meetings being so close together this year it's been hard work, and hopefully it will go back to normal next year."

Rutter will once again take a back seat at Oulton Park this week but could race at the season finale, Brands Hatch, Kent, as well as the Stars at Darley Moor in Derbyshire too.

But despite racing at Goodwood, he does not think Richard Cooper, who signed for Bathams last year but then suffered a serious leg break, will be back racing with the team in 2021.

"With the Macau GP definitely off, I'll probably look at doing one of the superstock rounds and I'm looking at Darley too," said Rutter.

"Coops was also at Goodwood but I don't think we'll see him on a superstock machine this year."

Bishop's Castle's Barry Furber was also out racing over the weekend – and he too came away from Thundersport GB, at Outlon Park, with two wins on his 1992 Suzuki GSXR750, in the Golden Era Superbike class.

Furber, 36, said: "I had a great weekend. It was a busy week before the event, getting my classic superbike up and running again after engine problems at Mallory Park.

"Thankfully Gary Gittins at Braddan Performance built me another engine at short notice.

"I was racing my GSXR750 in the Golden Era Superbike class and all the hard work paid off with some great racing in glorious weather. The bike worked faultlessly I finished first in both races.

"I also took the DC Auto Repairs Yamaha Supertwin – and Thundersport has the most competitive short circuit supertwin class in the country, so it was really close racing at the front.

"I couldn't quite squeeze it onto the podium but fourth in both races was a very respectable finish and great fun."