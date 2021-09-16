Chief sports writer Matt Maher scoops top award

FEATURES COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD 15/09/16 Headshots for the website relaunch. Matt Maher .

Matt has been honoured at the prestigious Society of Editors’ Regional Press Awards.

As part of his entry, Matt submitted an exclusive report on a training ground fracas at Villa that saw Danny Drinkwater headbutt a team-mate.

He also submitted one of his weekly sports columns on a journeyman boxer from the Midlands facing his 235th professional fight and an exclusive interview with then Villa captain Jack Grealish.

The judges described his submissions as, "a very good exclusive, an informative, well-written interview and a fun story. The complete package from a journalist who can clearly turn his hand to anything. His ability to work his patch to the full is evident.”

Group sports editor Russell Youll said: "The award is testament to Matt's work at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star over a number of years.

"He is an extremely talented writer and columnist with a knack of turning up brilliant stories and features.